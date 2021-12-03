17 News @ Noon 12/3/2021

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) -- A man who was accused of hitting and restraining a 76-year-old woman undergoing chemotherapy pleaded no contest Friday to stealing from her, according to court records.

John Page, 51, pleaded no contest to a charge of theft or embezzlement from an elder or dependent adult by a non-caretaker, records show, and charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, carjacking and false imprisonment with violence were dismissed.