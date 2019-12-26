Breaking News
INTERSTATE 5 IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS OVER THE GRAPEVINE DUE TO SNOW….HWY 58 CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS

17 News @ Noon 12/26/2019

  • Rain and snow blankets Kern County, snarls traffic
  • Man found dead in big rig on Interstate 5
  • Alta Sierra Ski Resort now open for business
