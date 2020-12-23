17 News @ Noon 12/23/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Latest on the Cal City missing children
  • Local COVID-19 case update
  • Weather updates
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/23/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story