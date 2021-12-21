17 News @ Noon 12/21/2021

(NEXSTAR) - As the omicron variant sweeps through the U.S., becoming the most dominant strain of COVID-19 ahead of the holidays, the demand for testing has risen. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new actions to expand access to COVID testing, but for some retailers, it may be too late.

Tuesday morning, ahead of Biden's announcement, Walgreens imposed a purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products across its stores and online. Customers will now be limited to just four items per purchase "in an effort to help improve inventory."