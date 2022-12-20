Top stories
- A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a call for a failure to yield when the patrol cruiser collided with a truck in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO.
- Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield.
- The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office.