17 News @ Noon 12/19/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • House votes to impeach President Trump
  • Democratic Debate set for tonight in Los Angeles
  • Gov. Newsom visits Bakersfield affordable housing apartments for veterans
