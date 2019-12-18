17 News @ Noon 12/18/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • House debates whether to impeach Trump ahead of vote
  • BCSD votes to expand enrollment at Downtown Elementary to families who live near school
  • Talks of building World War II memorial in Bakersfield begin
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/18/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

