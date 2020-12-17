17 News @ Noon 12/17/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kern County
  • Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,120 cases
  • Last day of KGET Toy Drive
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/17/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story