WIND ADVISORY FOR KERN COUNTY..WINDS TUESDAY COULD GUST NEAR 40MPH IN THE VALLEY, 65MPH IN THE MOUNTAIN AREAS

17 News @ Noon 12/17/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • BPD announces arrests, seized weapons in morning gang crackdown
  • Citizens detain Amber Alert suspect at Cambria gas station
  • Kern High School District names new Panama Lane campus Del Oro High School
