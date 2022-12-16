Top stories:
- Faculty and community members came together at a college board meeting this week, claiming students of color are being targeted at Bakersfield College by an on-campus group.
- Heidi Jeremiah arrived at court Friday morning prepared to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge and receive a two-year prison term for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old Wofford Heights girl.
- The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield on Friday.