17 News @ Noon 12/16/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Update on Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting
  • Kern County Public Health reports 987 new COVID-19 cases
  • Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger places second on ‘The Voice’
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/16/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story