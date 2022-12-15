Top stories:
- Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County.
- A teenager is listed in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
- Manpreet Kaur, the first Punjabi Sikh on the Bakersfield City Council, took the oath of office alongside two colleagues.