17 News @ Noon 12/15/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California's indoor mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, along with some increased COVID-19 testing requirements.

The state is ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative antigen test within one or a negative PCR test within two days. The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival regardless of vaccination status.