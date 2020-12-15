17 News @ Noon 12/15/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Four vehicles involved in crash on southbound Hwy. 99; one person suffered minor injuries
  • Kern County Public Health reports 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • Moderna vaccine appears to protect against coronavirus infection
