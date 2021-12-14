17 News @ Noon 12/14/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Officials identified the man left dead at the scene of the rollover crash on Interstate 5 and Old River Road Dec. 9 as Luis Fernando Salazar of Bakersfield.

Salazar, 20, was one of two passengers of a sedan that flipped upside down and landed in an orchard just after 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.