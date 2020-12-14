17 News @ Noon 12/14/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Two fires broke out in Downtown Bakersfield over the weekend, Tina Marie’s burns down
  • Kern County Public Health reports 988 new COVID-19 cases
  • Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger to perform on “The Voice” finale tonight
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/14/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story