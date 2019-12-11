17 News @ Noon 12/11/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • City of Bakersfield hosts first of two public meetings on future homeless shelter site
  • KGET holds annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving
  • City, KGET celebrate official dedication of parking lot as Compassion Corner
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/11/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story