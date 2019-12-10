17 News @ Noon 12/10/2019

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against President Trump
  • Woman killed in Hwy. 99 collision
  • Pepper spray released in school bus, 1 student hospitalized
