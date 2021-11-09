17 News @ Noon 11/9/2021

(NEXSTAR) – Police in Kentucky recently said a missing 16-year-old girl was able to silently signal for help by using a simple hand gesture she learned on social media — a hand gesture that, luckily, a nearby motorist happened to be familiar with.

The gesture, known as the “Signal for Help” hand signal, was created in April 2020 by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in response to anticipated reports of domestic abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguably, however, the gesture has reached a much wider audience on TikTok, where tutorials explaining the significance and uses for the signal have been viewed millions of times.