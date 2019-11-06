17 News @ Noon 11/6/2019

17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Two murder suspects who escaped from Monterey jail Sunday have been captured
  • Layoffs temporarily halted at Taft Correctional Institution
  • Bakersfield City Council to consider agreement for new homeless shelter
