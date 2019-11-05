17 News @ Noon 11/5/2019

17 News at Noon

17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • U.S. House investigators release transcripts of testimony from Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker
  • Several members of Mormon family slain in northern Mexico
  • High Speed Rail Authority purchases Bakersfield Homeless Center campus
