17 News @ Noon 11/4/2021
KGET Podcasts
by:
Marisel Maldonado
Posted:
Nov 4, 2021 / 12:44 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2021 / 12:45 PM PDT
Noon Top Stories:
Man found
shot at southwest Bakersfield gas station
declared dead at the scene: police
Kern Public Health reports
5 new COVID-19 deaths, 339 cases
US sets
Jan. 4 vaccine mandat
e
deadline
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/4/2021” on Spreaker.