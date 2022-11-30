Top stories:
- Numerous letters written on his behalf indicate former girls basketball coach Keith Cash conducted himself in an exemplary manner in public, a Superior Court judge said.
- A former assistant chief of BPD said he was forced out of law enforcement because he cooperated with the Attorney General’s Office investigation of a deadly shooting by the son of the then-Bakersfield police chief.
- Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt, a 17-year veteran of the department, died Sunday after battling cancer the past few years, Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said in a news release.