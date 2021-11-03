17 News @ Noon 11/3/2021

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Kern Public Health issued a statement agreeing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsement of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“This is a hopeful time for many local families who have been anxiously waiting to get their children vaccinated,” says Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health. “Vaccination remains the quickest and safest way to protect ourselves and our families from the impacts of COVID-19.”