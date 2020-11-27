17 News @ Noon 11/27/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 295 new COVID-19 cases
  • AP projects 21st Congressional District race for David Valadao
  • More than 4,500 Kern residents impacted by Southern California Edison power shutoff
