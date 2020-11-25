17 News @ Noon 11/25/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 269 cases
  • KCSO responding to suspected homicide in Ridgecrest
  • Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
