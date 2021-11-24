17 News @ Noon 11/24/2021

(WFRV) – Photos of Aaron Rodgers' foot were circulating on Twitter Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers quarterback set to settle the controversy once and for all: Does he have a fracture or a syndrome known as "COVID toe"?

On Tuesday, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" he had no lingering effects from his COVID-19 diagnosis other than "COVID toe," which he described as "more painful than turf toe."