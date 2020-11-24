17 News @ Noon 11/24/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 284 cases
  • President-elect Biden begins transition
  • Hoffman Hospice announces virtual “Light Up A Life” event
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/24/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story