17 News @ Noon 11/22/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • BPD Chief Lyle Martin announces retirement from department
  • KCSO holds promotion ceremony for eight employees
  • Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured 9-year-old in court today
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/22/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story