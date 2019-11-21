17 News @ Noon 11/21/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Impeachment hearings continue with testimony from Fiona Hill and David Holmes
  • County supervisor expresses support to city in tackling homelessness
  • City Council approves hiring incentives for new BPD officers
