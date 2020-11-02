17 News @ Noon 11/2/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Early votes in Kern County for Tuesday’s election surpass total votes cast in primary
  • Kern County Public Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases
  • 2 wounded in Wasco shooting over the weekend
