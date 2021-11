BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Coroner's officials have released the name of a woman who is believed to be a victim of a man charged last month with two counts of murder.

The coroner's office is asking for help finding family of 36-year-old Crystal Hernandez, whose body was found July 26 in the 500 block of South Union Avenue. She was traced to previous residences in Ventura, Fresno and Bakersfield but no family was located.