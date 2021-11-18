17 News @ Noon 11/18/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield woman who pleaded no contest to submitting fraudulent insurance claims for medical and dental procedures must pay full restitution and will remain on probation for two years.

Leilani King was ordered at her sentencing Thursday to pay $31,060.82 in restitution to Symetra Insurance, as well as an additional $2,500 fine plus normal fines and fees, prosecutors said. During her probation period she will be subject to search for fraudulent documents.