17 News @ Noon 11/18/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 182 cases
  • Special COVID-19 permits available for churches, gyms and youth sports
  • Pfzier seeking to have coronavirus vaccine approved within days
