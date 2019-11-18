17 News @ Noon 11/18/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Fresno shooting that killed four people, injured others
  • Three dead in Walmart shooting in Oklahoma
  • KCSO Commander Ian Chandler dies
