17 News @ Noon 11/17/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Supervisors approve $360K to provide $25 gift cards to residents who get tested for COVID-19
  • Kern County Public Health reports 222 new COVID-19 cases
  • Trial continues for Beant Dhillon
