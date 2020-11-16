17 News @ Noon 11/16/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern among 28 counties being pushed back by state into purple tier amid rise in COVID-19 cases
  • Kern County Public Health reports 301 new COVID-19 cases
  • Gov. Newsom gives update on state COVID-19 response
