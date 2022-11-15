Top stories:
- Republicans in the House of Representatives chose Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy as their next Speaker.
- An unlicensed 70-year-old man arrested earlier this month in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with fatal injuries told officers he thought the man got up and walked away, according to a court filing.
- Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts.