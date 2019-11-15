17 News @ Noon 11/15/2019

KGET Podcasts
Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Impeachment Hearing Wrap Up
  • Santa Clarita School Shooting
  • Swat Standoff in East Bakersfield
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/15/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story