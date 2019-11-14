Breaking News
Authorities Respond to Shooting Reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

17 News @ Noon 11/14/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Two killed, several injured in shooting at Saugus High School
  • Remains of WWII Marine Will return home to Bakersfield
  • Human remains found in Mojave have been identified, name and age match San Gabriel Valley kidnapping victim
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/14/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story