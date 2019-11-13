17 News @ Noon 11/13/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • U.S. House kicks off public impeachment hearings
  • Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits east of Ridgecrest
  • Bitwise Industries unveils downtown Bakersfield locations for future facilities
