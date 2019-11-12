17 News @ Noon 11/12/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Supreme Court hears oral arguments in DACA case
  • 9-year-old boy struck by gunfire inside East Bakersfield home, police said
  • CSUB holds naturalization ceremony
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 11/12/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story