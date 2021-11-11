17 News @ Noon 11/11/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Oildale family was in for a surprise when they found out that their great uncle was a prisoner of war on the Bataan Death March by the Imperial Japanese.

Sergeant James H. Davis was housed at a prisoner of war camp 30 miles from Hiroshima, Japan. Davis died at age 57 after his return home. He was burned in El Paso. This is where is medal was found.