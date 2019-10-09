17 News @ Noon 10/9/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Phase one underway in PG&E’s planned power shutoff
  • SCE opens mobile community resource center in Lake Isabella ahead of possible power shutoff
  • Turkey launches airstrikes against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Syria
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/9/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story