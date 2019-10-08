17 News @ Noon 10/8/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Lawsuit alleging excessive force filed against city of Bakersfield
  • At least one minor among three hospitalized in Kern County due to vaping-related illness
  • Marie Callender’s to re-open California Avenue location on Wednesday
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/8/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story