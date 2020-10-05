17 News @ Noon 10/5/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • The latest on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis
  • Kern County Public Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases
  • KHSD board to consider allowing students to return to school later this month
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/5/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story