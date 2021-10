BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) on Monday presented a check for $6 million to Cal State Bakersfield to be used for the augmentation of its nursing and healthcare training programs.

"I am happy to champion more funding coming to CSUB to expand critically important healthcare programs in the valley," Salas said in a news release. "Our local colleges are on the frontlines of healthcare in our community."