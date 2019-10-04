17 News @ Noon 10/4/2019

17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Text messages between government officials on the U.S./Ukraine relationship released
  • Mission at Kern County holds groundbreaking for new women and children transitional home
  • Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro visits Delano
