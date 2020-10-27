17 News @ Noon 10/27/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Person suffers severe burn injuries in East Bakersfield trailer fire
  • Update on Bheant Dhillon case, who is accused of drowning her teenage daughter’s newborn
  • Voting rules explained
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/27/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story