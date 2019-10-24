Breaking News
RED FLAG WARNING FOR KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS UNTIL 10PM FRIDAY

17 News @ Noon 10/24/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Amid power shutoffs, Gov. Newsom demands that state utilities protect public Safety and limit impacts.
  • SoCal Edison power shutoffs hit Tehachapi, Stallion Springs and other Kern County areas
  • Kincade fire scorches Sonoma County
